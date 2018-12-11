Kirkland signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.

Kirkland was previously waived by the Raiders on Dec. 1, but has ultimately rejoined the team's 53-man roster. The 24-year-old will provide depth for the interior of Oakland's offensive line heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...