Boston announced Dec. 24 via social media that he will forgo a fifth season of eligibility at Washington to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

As a redshirt junior this past fall, Boston produced a 62-881-11 receiving line on 98 targets over 11 games. Given his solid production and size -- he's listed a 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds -- Boston profiles an ideal X receiver at the NFL level and could enter the first-round conversation on draft day.