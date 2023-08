The Lions are waiving Mims (calf) due to an injury sustained while rehabbing from a recent ankle issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mims is reportedly now dealing with a calf injury, and by waiving him prior to the start of the regular season Detroit can avoid dealing a conditional late-round pick to the Jets. The 2020 second-round pick will revert to the Lions' injured reserve list assuming he clears waivers, ending his 2023 campaign unless he can reach an injury settlement.