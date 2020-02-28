Denzel Mims: Turns heads in Indy

Mims turned in an impressive workout at the combine, highlighted by a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a position-best 6.66-second 3-cone drill.

The Baylor product made himself some money Thursday with a terrific workout that exhibited his explosiveness and long speed. Mims' workout numbers would have been impressive regardless of his size, but the fact that he's a legit 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds makes his showing truly one of the best of the year. Mims was likely ticketed for a Day 3 selection heading into the combine but is now in consideration to go in the first two rounds.