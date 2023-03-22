Perryman signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perryman spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and will now make the move to Houston. He finished the 2022 campaign with 83 tackles (54 solo), one sack, two passes defended and two interceptions in 12 contests. He should play a significant role in the team's defense for the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Heads to IR•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will be shut down•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Likely out for season•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Logs nine tackles against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Active for Sunday•