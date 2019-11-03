Denzel Rice: Out with knee injury
Rice was placed on the Ravens' practice squad injury list Friday with an apparent knee injury, Luke Johnson of WNST.net reports.
Rice suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice as he limped off the field towards the training room, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The 26-year-old has 14 total tackles and one interception in 19 career games between the Eagles, Texans, Browns and Bills.
