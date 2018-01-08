Denzel Ward: Enters 2018 NFL Draft
Ward announced Dec. 29 via his personal Twitter account that he would forgo his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
Ward, who elected to sit out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl victory over USC in preparation for the draft, finished his junior campaign with 17 pass breakups and two interceptions during his first year as a full-time starter. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Ward proved quite admirable in replacing 2017 first-round selection Marshon Lattimore as Ohio State's top cornerback, with the former's length and elite closing speed likely to garner him a similarly early selection in the 2018 draft.
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...