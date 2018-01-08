Denzel Ward: Enters 2018 NFL Draft

Ward announced Dec. 29 via his personal Twitter account that he would forgo his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward, who elected to sit out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl victory over USC in preparation for the draft, finished his junior campaign with 17 pass breakups and two interceptions during his first year as a full-time starter. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Ward proved quite admirable in replacing 2017 first-round selection Marshon Lattimore as Ohio State's top cornerback, with the former's length and elite closing speed likely to garner him a similarly early selection in the 2018 draft.