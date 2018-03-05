Deon Cain: Clocks 4.43 forty-yard dash time at NFL Combine
Cain (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) had above-average scores in the 40-yard dash and three-cone drill at the NFL Combine.
Cain boasts an appetizing combination of size and speed on tape, so his impressive 4.37 40-yard dash time didn't come as a surprise. However, it did serve as confirmation that the Clemson product truly possesses the requisite agility to take the top off of opposing NFL defenses. While his off-the-field antics remain a concern given the suspension Cain received his freshman year as a result of a failed drug test, Cain has likely proved he carries the athletic potential to be taken as high as the second round of the upcoming draft.
