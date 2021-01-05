site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Deon Cain: Drops back to practice roster
Cain reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Cain made his season debut in Sunday's loss to the Browns, and he wasn't targeted over six snaps on offense. Barring an injury, he's unlikely to be promoted to the active roster again.
