Cain cleared waivers Sunday and signed with the Steelers' practice squad, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Cain played in 13 games last season between the Colts and Steelers, logging 124 yards on nine receptions. The 24-year-old couldn't secure a role with the Steelers this year, as JuJu Smith-Schuster is healthy and the team drafted Chase Claypool, but Cain will work on the scout team and could be the first call if there's an injury.