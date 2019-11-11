Play

Cain cleared waivers and has signed with the Colts' practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It was first a surprise that the promising 23-year-old was waived last week, and it's even more suspicious that he wasn't claimed by any of the 31 other NFL teams. Regardless, Cain is now back with the Colts, though it's possible another team could sign him off the practice squad.

