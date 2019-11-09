Play

Cain was waived by the Colts on Saturday.

It's telling that the Colts, with five wide receivers either on injured reserve or ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, still opted to cut the 2018 sixth-round pick, instead promoting practice-squad wideout Marcus Johnson to the active roster. There were rumblings the Colts were unhappy with the development of Cain, particularly following a healthy scratch toward the end of October, but it's still surprising to see the team essentially give up on the second-year receiver, subjecting him to the waiver wire, which could ultimately see another team scoop up the 23-year-old.

