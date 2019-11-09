Deon Cain: Surprisingly let go
Cain was waived by the Colts on Saturday.
It's telling that the Colts, with five wide receivers either on injured reserve or ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, still opted to cut the 2018 sixth-round pick, instead promoting practice-squad wideout Marcus Johnson to the active roster. There were rumblings the Colts were unhappy with the development of Cain, particularly following a healthy scratch toward the end of October, but it's still surprising to see the team essentially give up on the second-year receiver, subjecting him to the waiver wire, which could ultimately see another team scoop up the 23-year-old.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...