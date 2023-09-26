Cleveland signed Jackson to its practice squad Tuesday.
A few days after being cut loose by Indianapolis, Jackson has now found another opportunity with a different team. As long as Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong remain healthy though, it's unlikely Jackson will see any game action any time soon.
