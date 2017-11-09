Deon King: Hits waivers
King was placed on waivers by the Browns on Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
King suited up for just four games this season, but he only played three defensive snaps. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he lands on the Browns' practice squad.
