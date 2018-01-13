The Jaguars promoted King to their active roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

King was on the Browns' active roster from Week 5 through Week 15 this season. He subsequently joined the Jaguars' practice squad after getting waived. His promotion Saturday indicates Blair Brown (ankle) may to be ready to go for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers, which would mean King could get some reps providing depth at weakside linebacker.