King was waived by the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

King re-joined the Browns in mid-November after being waived a week earlier by the team. The 24-year-old has played in nine games and was primarily a special teams contributor, and could end up on Cleveland's practice squad if he clears waivers.

