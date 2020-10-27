site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Deon Lacey: Let go by Buffalo
RotoWire Staff
Lacey was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.
The 30-year-old joined the active roster Oct. 12 an exclusively played special teams over the past two games. Lacey could join the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
