Yelder was waived by the Saints on Friday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Yelder inked a deal with the Saints after going undrafted in April. The rookie was hopeful to earn a role aiding special teams and providing depth at tight end. However, he will now be forced to look for a new opportunity unless New Orleans opt to bring him back on its practice squad.

