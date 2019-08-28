De'Ondre Wesley: Let go by Buffalo
Wesley (knee) has been waived with an injury settlement, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills are decimated with injuries to their offensive line right now, so letting Wesley go gives them more room to fit healthier players on the final roster as the team gears up for Week 1.
