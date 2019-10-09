Deone Bucannon: Released by Bucs

Bucannon was let go by Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran linebacker had to be looking forward to playing a game in London, England on Sunday, but following his release, Bucannon won't get an opportunity to do so. According to Schefter, it's expected that Bucannon will get an opportunity to play elsewhere. The 27-year-old was not seeing regular opportunities with the Bucs up to this point in the season, managing just three tackles through five weeks.