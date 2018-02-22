Deontae Skinner: Waived by Giants
The Giants waived Skinner (hamstring) on Thursday.
Skinner finished the past season on injured reserve after suffering a setback with his hamstring in late November. He was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Giants will forfeit their rights to retain the linebacker and instead elect him to sign elsewhere in advance of Organized Team Activities.
