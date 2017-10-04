Deontae Skinner: Waived by Giants
Skinner was waived by the Giants on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Skinner re-signed with the Giants last week but wasn't activated for the team's loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. If he clears waivers, he'll be immediately eligible to look for work elsewhere.
