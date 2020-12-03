site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Deontay Burnett: Comes off COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The Eagles activated Burnett from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Burnett spent exactly two weeks on the practice squad COVID-19 list after being identified as a close contact of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He'll now be eligible to resume working with teammates.
