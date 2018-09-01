Burnett was released by the Titans on Saturday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of USC built up some hype during training camp and then caught 11 passes for 93 yards in the preseason. It wasn't quite enough to win a spot on the 53-man roster, but Burnett is a strong bet to resurface on the practice squad within the next few days.

