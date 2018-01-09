Deontay Burnett: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Burnett announced Monday in a post on his personal Twitter account that he would forgo his senior season at USC and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

The top receiver for the Trojans in 2017, Burnett finished the campaign with 86 receptions for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. The 20-year-old has shown his most comfort in the slot and receives high marks for his route running, but lacks the high-end speed, strength and size (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) to profile as a true No. 1 wideout at the NFL level. That will likely result in him landing somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft.