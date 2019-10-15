Burnett has signed with the 49ers' practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Burnett worked out with a plethora of receivers, but ultimately got the job. He will now work with the 49ers' receiving corps at practice, but will some injuries on the 53-man roster in order to ultimately get called up. The 22-year-old suited up for five games with the Jets in 2018.

