Deontay Burnett: Signs with Eagles' practice squad
Burnett signed a contract with the Eagles' practice squad Thursday.
Burnett's chance on the practice squad comes following moves to promote Robert Davis to the active roster and place Alshon Jeffery (foot) on injured reserve. The Eagles' receiving corps has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, so Burnett could have an opportunity to bump to the 53-man roster down the stretch should a depth role open up.
