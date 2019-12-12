Play

Burnett signed a contract with the Eagles' practice squad Thursday.

Burnett's chance on the practice squad comes following moves to promote Robert Davis to the active roster and place Alshon Jeffery (foot) on injured reserve. The Eagles' receiving corps has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, so Burnett could have an opportunity to bump to the 53-man roster down the stretch should a depth role open up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories