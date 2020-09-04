Burnett was waived by the Eagles on Thursday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Burnett was reportedly impressing throughout training camp but didn't do enough to land a spot on the 53-man roster. The Eagles could bring him back when they build out their practice squad this weekend, barring he gets through waivers.
