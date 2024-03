The Bills released Harty on Wednesday.

After inking a two-year, $9.5 million deal with Buffalo last spring, Harty appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2023, recording 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. He made a more meaningful impact as the team's punt returner, bringing back 26 punts for 323 yards and a touchdown. The Bills will save $4.3 million in cap space by cutting the 26-year-old wideout.