The Bears released Thompson on Wednesday.

Chicago will shake up their wideout corps by bidding adieu to Thompson and adding Tanner Gentry from the practice squad for the latter's second tour with the NFL team this season. Thompson had played 186 offensive snaps through the Bears' first five games, but only notched 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Bears' poor quarterback play certainly didn't help matters, but it's hard to envision Thompson earning as sizable of a role with another team as he had with Chicago.