Deonte Thompson: Cut loose by Chicago
The Bears released Thompson on Wednesday.
Chicago will shake up their wideout corps by bidding adieu to Thompson and adding Tanner Gentry from the practice squad for the latter's second tour with the NFL team this season. Thompson had played 186 offensive snaps through the Bears' first five games, but only notched 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Bears' poor quarterback play certainly didn't help matters, but it's hard to envision Thompson earning as sizable of a role with another team as he had with Chicago.
More News
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Posts team-leading reception total•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Catches one pass in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Steps up production in Week 2 loss•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Posts 15 yards in Week 1•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Sees action with starters in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Deonte Thompson: Scores return touchdown in Saturday's victory•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...