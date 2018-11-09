The Cowboys released Thompson (ribs) on Friday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After inking a deal with the Cowboys in March, Thompson was beset by Achilles and shoulder injuries during the offseason program and preseason, released on cut-down day Sept. 1, and re-signed three days later when Noah Brown (hamstring) was placed on IR. Dallas activated Brown to the 53-man roster Friday, which necessitated a roster move. Thompson was the casualty, ending his Cowboys tenure with 14 catches (on 20 targets) for 124 yards and no touchdowns in eight games.

