Thompson, an unrestricted free agent, has drawn interest from the Bills, Broncos and Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The speedy 29-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2017, catching 38 of 69 targets for 555 yards (8.0 per target) and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Bears and Bills. Thompson may find a shot to compete for a No. 3 receiver job, but he's more likely to settle for No. 4/5 slotting and a potential role as a kickoff return man. A reunion with the Bills would provide the easiest path to a major role on offense.