The Cowboys released Thompson on Saturday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson was brought in before Dez Bryant's release in mid-April, but the veteran wide receiver was unable to take advantage of the situation, missing a portion of the offseason program, training camp and the preseason due to injuries to his Achilles and shoulder. With his health perhaps still in question, the Cowboys will ride Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and rookie Michael Gallup to start the season.

