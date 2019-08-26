Deontez Alexander: Cut loose by Lions
Alexander was waived by Detroit on Monday.
Alexander has yet to see any regular-season action since going undrafted out of Franklin College in 2017. The 23-year-old faced a steep climb to earning a roster spot in Detroit and now will have to go look for another opportunity.
