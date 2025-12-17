Finn (undisclosed) is no longer part of the RedHawks' football program as he looks towards the NFL, per Steve Helwick of Hustle Belt.

Finn finishes his Miami (OH) career with 1,451 passing yards, nine touchdowns, six interceptions and 395 rushing yards with four scores on the ground as well. The former Toledo and Baylor quarterback is now reportedly preparing for a possible opportunity to play in the NFL, and won't finish out the season with the RedHawks. "Dequan's moving on," head coach Chuck Martin said. "He's got a shot to play at the next level. He's gonna train to get ready to do that. We appreciate what he did for us, we wish him the best, but we will not see him the rest of the year." Finn likely projects as a late-round to undrafted prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.