Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Anderson has visited with the team, but a deal has not been finalized yet, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

There are not a lot of other teams beating down the door for the 35-year-old Anderson and McDermott has said he'd prefer to have three quarterbacks on the roster, so the deal seems more likely to happen than not. Plus, the team could use a veteran to help guide rookie Josh Allen in addition to the coaching staff. Finally, Anderson has experience with the Bills' current brass stemming from his Carolina days. Put all that together and we'd be a little surprised if this doesn't happen soon, with the bigger question being whether Anderson, if signed, will quickly vault into the No. 2 spot, or if the team will stand with an unproven Nathan Peterman in that role.