Derek Anderson: Will likely sign with Bills
Anderson is expected to sign with the Bills on Sunday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Anderson is expected to serve as a mentor for rookie Josh Allen, similar to the role he had for Cam Newton's first seven seasons. The 35-year-old could have a chance at some playing time, but Allen will be his first focus. It's unclear what this means for Nathan Peterman's stint with Buffalo.
