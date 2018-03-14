Carrier agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This deal won't become official until the league's new year starts Wednesday. Carrier played 14 games for the Rams in 2017, but he hauled in just eight receptions for 71 yards and zero touchdowns, while getting just one target in the red zone. He'll likely slot in behind veteran Jared Cook, who had 54 receptions for 688 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, in Oakland's depth chart.