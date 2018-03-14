Derek Carrier: Will sign with Oakland
Carrier agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This deal won't become official until the league's new year starts Wednesday. Carrier played 14 games for the Rams in 2017, but he hauled in just eight receptions for 71 yards and zero touchdowns, while getting just one target in the red zone. He'll likely slot in behind veteran Jared Cook, who had 54 receptions for 688 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, in Oakland's depth chart.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.