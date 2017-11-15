Derek Hart: Let go by Green Bay
The Packers released Hart on Tuesday.
Hart served as the Packers' long snapper the last two games, with two of his less-than-stellar snaps playing a role in kicker Mason Crosby missing field-goal attempts in both of those contests. With longtime Packers snapper Brett Goode now eligible to rejoin the team after having been released from injured reserve earlier this season, Hart will loose out on a roster spot.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.