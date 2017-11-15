The Packers released Hart on Tuesday.

Hart served as the Packers' long snapper the last two games, with two of his less-than-stellar snaps playing a role in kicker Mason Crosby missing field-goal attempts in both of those contests. With longtime Packers snapper Brett Goode now eligible to rejoin the team after having been released from injured reserve earlier this season, Hart will loose out on a roster spot.

