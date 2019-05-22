Derek Newton: Waived by Saints
Newton was waived/released by New Orleans on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Newton played in just one game for the Saints in 2018, and has the versatility to play both right guard and tackle. The veteran has started 68 of 83 games that he's suited up for in his career, and is now free to sign with any team.
