Rivers was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Rivers has played a limited role for the Patriots this season. He accumulated four tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks across eight games. Assuming he clears waivers, it is possible he reverts back to the team's practice squad.
