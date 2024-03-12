Watt announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt last suited up for Pittsburgh in 2022, and he served as the Steelers' starting fullback from 2020-22 after beginning his career with the Chargers from 2016-19. With the 31-year-old fullback now hanging up the cleats, Pittsburgh star pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee) is the last of three brothers remaining in the NFL, with J.J. Watt having retired after the 2022 season.