Watt announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional football.

Watt last suited up for Pittsburgh in 2022, and he served as the Steelers' top fullback for three seasons after beginning his career in 2016 with the Chargers, who drafted him in the sixth round. With the 31-year-old now hanging up the cleats, Pittsburgh star pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee) is the last of three Watt brothers remaining in the NFL, with J.J. Watt having retired after the 2022 season.