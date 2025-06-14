The Rams waived Kendrick on Friday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Kendrick suffered a torn ACL last July and missed the entire season. However, he had been participating in OTAs prior to being waived and wasn't given an injury designation, so Kendrick is presumably healthy again. The Georgia product had been a prominent part of the Rams' defense prior to getting hurt, as he started 12 of the team's 17 games in 2023. For the time being, Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon appear to be Los Angeles' top outside cornerbacks.