Johnson signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Monday.

Johnson failed to make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster in late August but has since found a new home with the Cardinals' practice squad. The South Florida product appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars in 2024, rushing 55 times for 143 yards and catching 12 of 19 targets for 96 yards. He could be elevated to Arizona's active roster at some point this season with James Conner (foot) done for the year.