Johnson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson joined the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday and was elevated for Week 9 against the Falcons to provide backfield depth in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson (toe). However, Johnson saw the field for only five snaps on special teams as TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings served as the clear one-two punch out of the Patriots' backfield. Johnson could be elevated for the Patriots' Week 10 clash against the Buccaneers this Sunday if Stevenson is not cleared to play.