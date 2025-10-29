Johnson signed with the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The South Florida product was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, but he's already found a new home in New England. He made on appearance for Arizona this season, rushing once for no yards across 14 offensive snaps. With Antonio Gibson (knee), Lan Larison (foot) and Deneric Prince (Tulsa) all currently on injured reserve, Johnson could be elevated to the Patriots' active roster and play a depth role in the backfield.