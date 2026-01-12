D'Ernest Johnson: Let go by Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson was released by the Patriots on Monday.
Johnson played two snaps on special teams in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round but has been released from New England's 53-man roster the next day. He had 14 carries for 25 yards in eight regular-season games, seven of which came with the Patriots after Johnson notched one appearance for the Cardinals.
