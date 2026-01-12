default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson was released by the Patriots on Monday.

Johnson played two snaps on special teams in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round but has been released from New England's 53-man roster the next day. He had 14 carries for 25 yards in eight regular-season games, seven of which came with the Patriots after Johnson notched one appearance for the Cardinals.

More News