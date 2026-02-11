D'Ernest Johnson: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson reverted to New England's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson didn't see any playing time on offense during the Super Bowl but did return four kickoffs for 103 yards. The 29-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with 25 rushing yards on 13 attempts across seven regular-season games with the Patriots.
