The Ravens released Johnson on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson carried a heavy workload during the preseason, rushing 46 times for 163 yards (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns while also catching five passes for 26 yards. He was a longshot to make the 53-man roster due to Baltimore's solid running back room. Johnson should have utility on a practice squad. Last season, the 29-year-old posted 143 yards on 32 carries and 96 yards on 12 receptions through 14 games with the Jaguars.